Groups to sue police over Kisumu PEV killings

A group of civil society organisations in Kisumu are profiling statements from victims to sue police officers for killing and injuring residents during the 2017 post-election violence.

The group included Kondele Community Social Justice Centre, Muslims for Human Rights, Women Concern Centre, Transform Empowerment for Action Initiative and Kisumu City Residents Voice.

It is the second phase of the evidence collection as they prepare to sue individual officers accused of meting out violence on residents.

They want the government compelled to compensate and own up for the lives lost in the hands of security officers who were deployed in Kisumu.

Speaking during the launch of the profiling on Wednesday at Kondele Community Social Justice Center, Muhuri rapid response officer Francis Ouma said the suit will target specific police officers who committed the atrocities.

He accused the officers of using excessive force and live bullets on innocent citizens who were expressing their dissatisfaction with the manner in which the elections were handled.

Boniface Akach, the founder of Kondele Community Social Justice Centre, said it was unfortunate that most victims who suffered in the hands of police were yet to get justice.

Akach said many victims were still walking with bullet wounds while others who lost their property were yet to be compensated.

“We're asking the victims to turn up in large numbers and record statements with us. They are expected to provide copies of medical records, OB numbers, P3 forms and any evidence in their possession,” Akach said.

Those who turned up recounted their ordeals in the hands of police.

The profiling ends on Sunday after which the matter shall be taken over by a team of lawyers who have promised to prosecute the cases for free.

At least 40 people were killed in Kondele, Manyatta, Obunga and Nyalenda areas during the violence. Among the victims was Six-months-old Baby Pendo whose killing in Nyalenda slums made global headlines.

On February 14, an inquest into the death of the infant indicted five police commanders for overseeing brutality and the subsequent killing of Pendo.

They are Titus Yoma, former Kisumu county police commander Titus Yoma, former Kisumu Central police boss Christopher Mutune, area deputy Ap commander Bernard Koima, then Nyalenda police station boss Linah Kosgey and former Kisumu central police station boss John Thiringi.

Kisumu senior resident magistrate Beryl Omollo ruled there was sufficient evidence pointing to culpability of police in Pendo's death.

The organisations are relying on Omollo's ruling to initiate prosecution.

