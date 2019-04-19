HUGE HARVESTS

Farmers urged to plant new bean varieties

They take between 70 and 80 days to mature

In Summary

• Varieties include Nyota, Angaza, Metameta and Faida.

• Farmers discouraged from using uncertified seeds since they have low germination rate and poor yields.

The NGO Green without Borders is working with the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation to create awareness about new bean varieties.

The GwB head Andrew Egala said the varieties include Nyota, Angaza, Metameta and Faida.

Nyota matures in 70 days and yields six to 10 bags per acre while Angaza takes 80 days and can produce seven to 13 bags per acre.

The other varieties take a little longer than three months, he said.

The CEO said the beans have high iron and zinc content which prevents stunted growth in children and boosts body immunity.

“The beans are a rich source of essential proteins which would lead to a healthy populace,” Egala said.

He said the early maturing Nyota and Angaza are ideal for Western region which experiences adequate annual rainfall and farmers can plant thrice per season.

The farmers can get the seeds from East Africa Seed Company outlets across the country and at KALRO centre in Kitale where a kilo sells at between Sh500 and Sh600.

He discouraged farmers from using uncertified seeds since they have a low germination rate and poor yields.

Counties
19 April 2019 - 00:00

