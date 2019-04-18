Bail ruling for Kisii cop charged with murder on today

A police officer accused of killing a bar attendant a week ago in Kisii will know today if he will be released on bond.

On Monday, High Court judge David Majanja in Kisii ordered the suspect Joseph Mauti remanded.

Mauti, who is attached to Sameta police station, is alleged to have entered Maximum Bar where he began shooting haphazardly and killed Dominic Oyunge.

The officer pleaded not guilty to murder.

The suspect is reported to have been drinking at the bar in the morning hours and left. He later returned armed.

"The suspect entered a plea of not guilty and will remain in remand for consideration to released on bond on April 18,” Justice Majanja said.

The charge read that on that night Mauti shot Oyunge who was an attendant at the bar.

Residents said Mauti had been threatening to shoot someone. He allegedly ended up killing the attendant after Oyunge asked him why he should kill anybody.

The officer, who was on night shift, had requested permission from his boss to go for supper only to end up at the bar.

Following the killing, officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations launched investigations and Mauti was arrested.

Furious residents threatened to lynch the suspect were it not for the quick intervention of his colleagues. They rescued him and escorted him to Kisii police station.

The killing comes three months after a similar incident occurred at Kenyenya where two people were shot.

Residents blamed a police officer for killing matatu tout Paul Onderi, 40, and Hesbon Onkona, 27. Following the shooting, an irate mob lynched police officer Tom Onyango.

