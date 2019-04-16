Give evidence instead of bashing Ruto, Bungoma Priest tells Atwoli

A clergyman has told Cotu boss Francis Atwoli to take evidence to anti-graft agencies instead of attacking Deputy President William Ruto.

Bungoma Catholic Church Priest Christopher Wanyonyi said it was wrong and disrespectful for Atwoli to talk about the DP daily when he has failed to fight for the rights of the workers he represents.

Wanyonyi spoke at Christ the King Church in Bungoma town on Sunday.

"We will never win the fight against corruption if leaders keep settling personal scores. Let the people with evidence pass it to the relevant authorities instead in yapping," he said.

The priest said Atwoli should not pretend to be fighting corruption and present himself as 'Mr Clean' yet he has never explained his source of wealth.

“Atwoli cannot explain his flashy lifestyle. Nobody knows where he got his wealth," the clergyman said.

He told Kenyans not to swallow everything they hear from politicians. He said Kenyans should find out the truth instead of spreading lies.

“The majority of politicians tell lies. We should first weight their remarks before we trust them,” he said.

On Saturday, while addressing a fundraiser in Lamu, Atwoli claimed Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho will be in the next government but DP Ruto will not.

“In 2022, we shall elect the President very peaceful because we would have amended the Constitution,” Atwoli said.

“The name of William Samoei Ruto will not be there [on the ballot]… You can take that to the bank."

Edited by Pamela Wanambisi