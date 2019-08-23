Manufacturers ask Munya to stop release of Sh10bn edible oil

The Kenya Association of Manufacturers has asked Trade Cabinet Secretary to put on hold the release of contested edible oils imports.

In a statement, KAM said that it had written to the CS asking that he reconsiders his decision until the matter is settled.

They were reacting on an ongoing controversy of the release of imported edible oils worth Sh10 billion.

"We have written to the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Cooperatives, Peter Munya, and requested him to reconsider this decision especially in light of the health and safety concerns of all citizens," the statement read.

It added that KAM had also written to Interior CS Fred Matiang’i in his capacity as Chair of the National Development Implementation Committee for the Big Four Agenda, to request for an urgent meeting on this critical issue.