Naivasha dry port land gazetted - governor

The construction of the Dry Port in Naivasha has received a major boost after the government gazetted the over 1,000 acres where the project will be located.

The port and the industrial park will be located in Satellite area in Mai Mahiu,Naivasha off the Mai Mahiu-Narok road.

Already Uganda and Southern Sudan have been allocated land by the government to set up their loading zones and offices.

The details emerged when Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui led a delegation of national and county government officials to the site.

Kinyajui said the project will be a game-changer for the county with thousands expected to benefit from job opportunities.

“The national government has set aside 1,000 acres which have been gazetted and we expect the construction of the logistical center and the port to kick off very soon,” he said.

Kinyanjui denied that local leaders and the county assembly had been locked from accessing the proposed land adding that the location of the port was an open secret.

“Some families will definitely be faced with relocation but we are working with the national government to make sure that they are compensated” he said.