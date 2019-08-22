I'll not hand over to the new CA boss, vows Wangusi

CHANGE OF GUARD

Former Communications Authority of Kenya Director General Francis Wangusi has vowed not to hand over to the new CEO Mercy Wanjau who was appointed on Thursday in an acting capacity.

Speaking exclusively to the Star on phone, Wangusi described new appointee as 'incompetent', adding that the board refused her appointment.

"It is sad that a few people with selfish interests are forcing an incompetent person to head such a vital government institution," Wangusi said.

 
 
 

He added that although his term ended on Wednesday, he was not told whom to hand over to.

Wangusi said he only came to know of the new CEO after she was unveiled on Thursday morning to the media.

CA chairman Ngene Gituku on Thursday announced Mercy Wanjau as new Acting director-general in a press briefing that lasted less than three minutes.

Mercy Wanjau is a commercial lawyer, regulatory and governance expert working with the Communications Authority of Kenya as the director Legal Services and board secretary.

She has been involved in designing and harmonizing policy and regulation in ICT sector at the local, regional and international level for over 15 years.

The Communications Authority board during the unveiling of Mercy Wanjau as its new Acting Director General on August 22, 2019.
The Communications Authority board during the unveiling of Mercy Wanjau as its new Acting Director General on August 22, 2019.
Image: EZEKIEL AMING'A

Prior to this, Mercy consulted with KPMG South Africa, PriceWaterhouseCoopers Kenya and also had a stint in commercial legal practice. She has served on international secondment at the UN-International Telecommunications Union.

She serves on the board of the SOS Children’s Villages and is a Council Member of the Institute of Certified secretaries Kenya.

 

She is a graduate of the University of Nairobi (LLB Hons), University of Cape Town (LLM) and Strathmore Business School. Mercy is a Certified Secretary and a Certified Professional Mediator

Cofek recently moved to court to stop recruitment of a new director-general at the agency, saying the board spearheading the process is in office illegally.

The 13-member board, led by Ngene Gituku, has no powers to recruit a new director-general for a state entity, adding that the process should instead be steered by an independent recruiting body,’’ Cofek boss Stephen Mutoro said.

In May, Activist Okiya Omtatah was victorious after a court blocked ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru from appointing new members to the CA board following the expiry of current holders on April 29.

Omtatah argued that the Constitution requires that boards for parastatals must be appointed through a process that guarantees the autonomy of selected candidates.

He claimed that CS Mucheru should not be allowed to handpick and appoint ‘his cronies’ to the board, thereby stripping it of autonomy as required under Article 34 of the Constitution.

