I'll not hand over to the new CA boss, vows Wangusi

Former Communications Authority of Kenya Director General Francis Wangusi has vowed not to hand over to the new CEO Mercy Wanjau who was appointed on Thursday in an acting capacity.

Speaking exclusively to the Star on phone, Wangusi described new appointee as 'incompetent', adding that the board refused her appointment.

"It is sad that a few people with selfish interests are forcing an incompetent person to head such a vital government institution," Wangusi said.

He added that although his term ended on Wednesday, he was not told whom to hand over to.

Wangusi said he only came to know of the new CEO after she was unveiled on Thursday morning to the media.

CA chairman Ngene Gituku on Thursday announced Mercy Wanjau as new Acting director-general in a press briefing that lasted less than three minutes.

Mercy Wanjau is a commercial lawyer, regulatory and governance expert working with the Communications Authority of Kenya as the director Legal Services and board secretary.

She has been involved in designing and harmonizing policy and regulation in ICT sector at the local, regional and international level for over 15 years.