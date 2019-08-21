KRA reaping benefits from automation -Yatani

Kenya Revenue Authority's automation of its Mombasa port operations and linking it to the Inland Container Depot at Embakasi is paying dividends, National Treasury CS Ukur Yatani aid yesterday

The automation has seen the ICD operate for 24 hours.

The new system has seen a total of 15 scanners installed at the depot which have fastened the clearing process of exports and imports.

The RTG system has also reduced the rates of misdelivery of goods.

Yattani who was on a visit at the depot said he was impressed by the level of automation all the way from the port to the ICD.

“Automation of tax administration functions is key in enhancing both transparency and efficiency,” Yattani said.

The automation of KRA processes has reduced human intervention in handling cargo right from the Port of Mombasa to the ICD and other destinations.

The CS said the Government will install more cargo scanners as well as recruit additional Information Technology experts for KRA, to further enhance efficiency and reduce cargo clearance time-frames at the ICD.

He commended various Government agencies involved in cargo handling among them the Kenya Ports Authority and Kenya Bureau of Standards for working in synergy with KRA to enhance efficiency.

The CS also visited the Regional Electronic Cargo Tracking System and Integrated Scanner Management Solution Command Centres at Times Tower.

The two centres are a hallmark of the modernisation initiatives that KRA has implemented to enhance efficiency in the management of cargo.

Speaking at the same forum, KRA Commissioner General Githii Mburu stated that KRA is reaping the fruits of modernisation of tax systems within the Customs and Border Control Department.

“In July, 2019, we collected over Sh50 billion in Customs revenues, the highest collection ever. We attribute this improved performance to modernisation of our systems which has in turn enhanced our efficiency,” the Commissioner General said.

He added that among the landmark automation initiatives that have been instrumental in beating tax evasion include the modern cargo scanners installed at the Port of Mombasa, ICD and at the Namanga One-Stop Border Post.