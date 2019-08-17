Athi Water rebrands in bid to provide better services

Athi Water Services has re branded to Athi Water Works Development Agency in a bid to re-engineer the firm to efficiently deliver its services.

The agency provides water services for the people of Nairobi, Muranga and Kiambu Counties.

“Water and Sanitation sector is a great enabler of all the pillars of the President's big four agenda,”said Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Water and Sanitation, Simon Chelugui.

During the launch there was deliberative engagement on the best practices for water and sanitation management towards the realization of Kenya Vision 2030 and the big four agenda.

“We need to ensure the residential houses that are built have a well done sewerage system to avoid pollution of our rivers,” said Winnie Guchu, Chief Administrative Secretary, Ministry of Water and Sanitation.

The firm also launched its five year strategic plan with the first objective being to increase percentage of the population with access to improved sanitation within the area of jurisdiction from 47 per cent to 70 per cent by 2024.

Athi Water Works Development Agency (AWWDA) is one of the eight (8) Water Works Development Agencies (WWDA) established under the Ministry of Water and Sanitation.