Kenya set for first crude oil exports after striking ChemChina deal

ChemChina UK's initial purchases are expected to be small-scale, with full commercial shipments

In Summary

• Tullow and its partner Africa Oil discovered commercial oil reserves in the Lokichar basin in Kenya's far northern county of Turkana in 2012. 

• Tullow estimates that Kenya's onshore fields in Turkana hold 560 million barrels of oil and expects them to produce up to 100,000 barrels per day from 2022.

by Reuters
Kenya
15 August 2019 - 16:03
Tanker trucks that used to haul oil products, ferry the crude oil during a pilot scheme to export crude oil, as they arrive at the Kenya Pipeline Company in the port city of Mombasa on June 7, 2018.
Tanker trucks that used to haul oil products, ferry the crude oil during a pilot scheme to export crude oil, as they arrive at the Kenya Pipeline Company in the port city of Mombasa on June 7, 2018.
Image: REUTERS

NAIROBI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Kenya is set to export its first crude oil after its government and a group led by explorer Tullow Oil picked trading company ChemChina UK Ltd to buy its first shipments, the Petroleum and Mining Ministry said.

"ChemChina UK Ltd has been selected as the buyer for Kenya's first crude oil exports," Petroleum Principal Secretary Andrew Kamau said in a statement on Thursday. He did not give details on when shipments would commence.

Tullow and its partner Africa Oil discovered commercial oil reserves in the Lokichar basin in Kenya's far northern county of Turkana in 2012. Total has since taken a 25% stake in the project.

 

Since last year the group has been running a pilot scheme to transport some 2,000 barrels per day by truck to the port city of Mombasa to test flow rates and other technical issues before the start of full production and exports via a pipeline, to be built by 2022.

ChemChina UK's initial purchases are expected to be small-scale, with full commercial shipments due to begin once the pipeline is constructed.

Tullow estimates that Kenya's onshore fields in Turkana hold 560 million barrels of oil and expects them to produce up to 100,000 barrels per day from 2022.

The government received eight bids from international firms representing European and Asian refineries after it issued the tender to buy the oil on July 26, Kamau said, describing the response as "strong".

President Uhuru Kenyatta said earlier this month that Kenya had secured a buyer for 200,000 barrels of crude oil worth $12 million, though he did not give further details at that time. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Duncan Miriri and Jan Harvey)

MORE:

Kenya sells first 200,000 barrels of oil

Barrels sold at a price of 12 million US dollars, says Uhuru.
News
1 week ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by Reuters
Kenya
15 August 2019 - 16:03

Most Popular

  1. Relief for motorists as fuel price slashed
    1d ago Kenya

  2. Capital Markets Authority approves Kenya’s first Green Bond
    7h ago Kenya

  3. Redundant Telkom staff to be considered in Airtel merger
    1d ago Kenya

  4. Kenya’s high debt service ratio worry experts
    13h ago Kenya

  5. A Kenyan family joins $1 billion case against Boeing
    1d ago Kenya

Latest Videos