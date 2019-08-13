Sun Africa revamps Nyali hotel as Coast tourism recovers

Sun Africa Group of Hotels has embarked on a renovation of its Nyali, Mombasa facility as it positions itself to tap into the booming tourism business at the Coast.

The group which boasts of some of the finest hotels and lodges in East Africa is upgrading the Nyali Sun Africa Beach Hotel and Spa, an investment that will also see construction of a live seafood kitchen-Mavita grill restaurant to be opened in the next six months.

According to regional general manager Sanjeev Kumar, renovation works are expected to be complete before match next year.

All its 200 rooms are set for an upgrade in a phased plan, the management has noted. It also plans to open a new Indian restaurant at the beach hotel.

“We are currently renovating the entire facility, public area is done now we have moved to the rooms.The company has come up with a new plan and new architectural design.The seafood restaurant will be open to both hotel guest and walk ins but hugely targeting the domestic market,” Kumar told the Star.

The management has projected an occupancy of between 70-80 per cent during the October-December traditional high season, a period it will have done more than 70 per cent of the works.

It has also reported booming business during this August holiday where occupancy is above 95 per cent.

Group MD Middle East and Africa Rahul Sood said: “We remain committed to investing in top world class facilities as we strive to give the best to our customers and the hospitality industry at larger.Kenya is a key market so we have to continue improving our facilities and services.”

The group has invested in three facilities in Mombasa including Sun Africa Beach Resort, as it seeks to tap into the booming tourism industry at the Coast which is recovering from effects of terrorism in recent years.

Other Sun Africa facilities in the country include Sovereign Suites(Nairobi), Kibiko Luxury Camp(Naivasha),Keekorok Lodge(Masai Mara) and Lake Naivasha Country Club.