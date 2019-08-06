Close

BOOST TOURISM

Unite to make industry robust, Balala tells tourism associations

He asked them to combine forces and engage the government to make the industry more robust.

In Summary

Balala further emphasised on the need to have a licensing system that will help streamline travel agents and tour operators in the industry.

• He lauded KATA for the bold move to invest in an office space terming them as a formidable association in the travel industry.

by VICTOR AMADALA Business Writer
Kenya
06 August 2019 - 12:08
Tourism and Wildlife CS Najib Balala during an office opening ceremony at the KATA offices in Westlands, Nairobi.
Tourism and Wildlife CS Najib Balala during an office opening ceremony at the KATA offices in Westlands, Nairobi.
Image: COURTESY

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala has urged Travel and Tourism sector players to unite and stand together in order to have a greater impact in the industry.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the Kenya Association of Travel Agents (KATA) office, Balala asked them to combine forces and engage the government to make the industry more robust.

“Our national tourism strategy blueprint is to see as the government, a unity of purpose for the industry. All you guys in the industry should be united and stand together so that the government can hear you,” he said.

 
 

Balala further emphasised on the need to have a licensing system that will help streamline travel agents and tour operators in the industry.

He lauded KATA for the bold move to invest in an office space terming them as a formidable association in the travel industry.

“We are very proud of your achievement to own your own home,” he said.

KATA board chairman Mohammed Wanyoike narrated the over 10 years journey that the association took to own new premises highlighting the highs and lows of the journey.

“We are proud and happy to have honoured the KATA founders who always hoped we would one day own our office. Arriving at a decision was not easy as there were many varying opinions regarding the best way to acquire an office for KATA," he said.

KATA represents the interests of Travel Agents in Kenya and it is Kenya’s largest membership organisation for Travel Agents.

Tourism operators raise concerns over foreign competitors

The Kenya Association of Tour Operators (KATO) has expressed its concern over the increase in the number of foreign operators in the industry. KATO ...
Counties
1 year ago

State, hoteliers oppose tourism bill

Law seeks to give counties power to run sector and generate revenue.
News
1 month ago

Tourism players renew calls for passage of beach management laws

Tourism stakeholders have renewed calls to the four coastal counties to enact laws and regulations to guide management and operations of businesses ...
Counties
2 years ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by VICTOR AMADALA Business Writer
Kenya
06 August 2019 - 12:08

Most Popular

  1. KRA demands Sh61Bn in betting tax row
    1d ago Kenya

  2. New plan to kick out trucks from highway
    1d ago Kenya

  3. Flexidesk eyes Thika in expansion bid
    1d ago Kenya

  4. Dull moment for Kenya’s Eurobond in international market
    1d ago Kenya

  5. Relief for consumers as state mulls capping fuel prices
    2w ago Kenya

Latest Videos