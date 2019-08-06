Unite to make industry robust, Balala tells tourism associations

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala has urged Travel and Tourism sector players to unite and stand together in order to have a greater impact in the industry.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the Kenya Association of Travel Agents (KATA) office, Balala asked them to combine forces and engage the government to make the industry more robust.

“Our national tourism strategy blueprint is to see as the government, a unity of purpose for the industry. All you guys in the industry should be united and stand together so that the government can hear you,” he said.

Balala further emphasised on the need to have a licensing system that will help streamline travel agents and tour operators in the industry.

He lauded KATA for the bold move to invest in an office space terming them as a formidable association in the travel industry.

“We are very proud of your achievement to own your own home,” he said.

KATA board chairman Mohammed Wanyoike narrated the over 10 years journey that the association took to own new premises highlighting the highs and lows of the journey.

“We are proud and happy to have honoured the KATA founders who always hoped we would one day own our office. Arriving at a decision was not easy as there were many varying opinions regarding the best way to acquire an office for KATA," he said.

KATA represents the interests of Travel Agents in Kenya and it is Kenya’s largest membership organisation for Travel Agents.