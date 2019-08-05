Close

LOGISTICS

New plan to kick out trucks from highway

New directive requires all imported cargo be evacuated via SGR

In Summary

•All imported cargo destined for Nairobi and transit shall be cleared at the Embakasi Inland Container Depot(Nairobi)

•The new measures are a blow to transporters, clearing and forwarding firms and Container Freight Stations in Mombasa where thousands of jobs at stake

 

by MARTIN MWITA Business Writer
Kenya
05 August 2019 - 00:00
The SGR Cargo train at the Port of Mombasa, January 4, 2017/FILE
All imported cargo for delivery to Nairobi and the hinterland shall be conveyed by Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) and cleared at the Inland Container Depot(Nairobi),the state has directed.

The directive is among new measures set to be effected starting Wednesday(August 7).

All imported cargo that is not declared and or removed from the Port of Mombasa or the ICD within 21 days, from the date of discharge of the vessel, will be transferred to a designated Customs controlled area awaiting disposal in accordance to the East African Community Customs Management Act, 2004.

“Imported cargo intended for Mombasa and its environs shall be cleared at the Port of Mombasa,” Kenya Revenue Authority(KRA) and Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) said in a joint statement on Friday evening.

The state organs have said the move is aimed at improvement of cargo logistics at the Port of Mombasa and Inland Container Depots, in line with the recent guidelines issued by the government to enhance efficiency.

“KRA and KPA are committed to the highest standards of providing services to all our customers in accordance to the Port Community Charter,” the state agencies said.

The mandatory haulage of cargo through the SGR will deal a blow to transporters, clearing and forwarding firms and Container Freight Stations in Mombasa with thousands of jobs at stake.

 

