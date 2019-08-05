Flexidesk eyes Thika in expansion bid

Flexidesk, a leading provider of co-working and meeting space in Nairobi has announced plans to expand its services to Thika.

This comes as demand for co-working space in the country continues to grow mainly from travelling businessmen and students.

The firm which has operations in Nairobi is targeting mostly students in Thika, which has become a hub for universities. It launched its first office in 2018.

“Renting offices in Nairobi is quite a hustle, its time consuming and very costly. We are giving clients everything that they need in an office, from the space to internet to office

services to meeting facility in a serene environment then they just pay for the space,”said Hadassar Mwangi, manager Flexidesk.

The co-sharing or working space is fast becoming a common trend in major cities as business travelers and students cut on office rent and other utility expenses. For instance to rent a small office in Nairobi, it would cost one not less than Sh30,000 a month. Co-working packages go for as little as Sh10,000 a month.

The global number of co-working spaces is estimated to be over 18,000 in 2019, a recent industry report indicates, which grew with a CAGR( compound annual growth rate) of over 29 per cent between 2013 and 2018.

The same is forecast to touch 36,000 by 2025 on the back of growing demand for flexible offices in US, UK, China, India, and other countries.

“Entrepreneurs, start-ups, and freelancers are focusing on convenience, price and flexibility and this is fueling strong growth of co-working space across the globe. Millennial generation coupled with growing start-up culture is creating the need for low-cost flexible co-working spaces,” the Global Co-working Space Market Report, 2019-2025 states.