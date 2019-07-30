Kenya's unemployment rate to rise– World Bank

Kenya has to create at least 900,000 jobs annually between now and 2025 to absorb the high number of youths joining the job market, according to the latest World Bank report.

Dubbed ‘Kenya Social Protection and Job Programmes Public Expenditure Review’, shows the country's job creation has failed to keep pace with new job entrants.

According to the report, nine million individuals are expected to enter the labor force in a decade between 2015 and 2025, further pushing up the country’s unemployment rate which stood at 9.3 per cent last year, according to Kenya Economic Survey 2019.

The ten year World Bank survey projects unemployment rate in Kenya to rise to 10.5 per cent this year before slowing to 10 per cent in 2020.

"This will contribute to a growing job deficit in the labor market in the future. Moreover, urban jobs are needed due to added pressure on urban labor markets from increasing urbanization,’’ the report says.

In April, the government claimed that the economy grew by 6.3 per cent last year, yielding some 840,600 new jobs. This was a 69,400 decline from 909,800 reported in 2017.

According to World Bank, 60 percent of the working age population in Kenya was employed in 2005, and this has increased significantly to 76 per cent, in 2015.

Despite the growth in jobs creation, the lender said the country is producing low quality jobs.

"In Kenya, only six per cent of total employment is in the formal non-agricultural sector. Almost half of total employment, 49 per cent, is informal non-agricultural employment, with the remaining 45 per cent employed in agriculture,’’ the report says.