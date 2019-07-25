Close

Automobile industry

DT Dobie launches more locally assembled vehicles

The Polo Vivo Comfortline will retail at Sh1,690,000 and the Caddy Kombi at Sh2,950,000 inclusive of VAT.

In Summary

• In 2016, the motoring firm launched the first ever locally assembled German car in Kenya, the Volkswagen Polo Vivo.

by SUSAN NYAWIRA Business Reporter
Kenya
25 July 2019 - 05:00
DT Dobie sales and marketing director Alexander Helfritz the General sales manger Usha Nagpal and Regional Manager Sub Sahara operations Precious Radingwana taking a selfie during the launch of the two localy assembled Volkswagen models./ VICTOR IMBOTO
DT Dobie yesterday unveiled two more locally assembled vehicles, the Polo Vivo Comfortline and the Caddy Kombi at a Nairobi launch function.

In 2016, the motoring firm launched the first ever locally assembled German car in Kenya, the Volkswagen Polo Vivo.

“The newly unveiled vehicles are designed an built for Africa roads as they are locally assembled,” said Alexander Helfritz, the Sales and Marketing Director of DT Dobie.

 

“By assembling more of our brands locally we are supporting the Government Big four agenda in the manufacturing sector,” Alexander added.

“The VW Polo Vivo Comfortline has a 1.6 litre 16 valve fuel efficient engine. It also has safety equipment which include Anti-locking Brake system, Electronic Brake Pressure Distribution, stability control and childproof locks on rear doors,” explained Usha Nagpal , General Manager Sales for Volkswagen.

“The Volkswagen Caddy Kombi on the other hand, has two rear sliding doors with a seating capacity of up to seven passengers. It is equipped with a 1.6 litre engine which delivers 102 horsepower,” Usha added.

“Among the safety features are Anti-locking Brake system, Electronic Differential locks and electronic stabilization program, child lock on sliding doors, engine drag torque control and traction control system,”

The Polo Vivo Comfortline will  retail at Sh1,690,000 and the Caddy Kombi at Sh2,950,000 inclusive of VAT.

