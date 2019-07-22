The showdown

President Trump is a unique political phenomenon otherwise he would not have parlayed his way to the White House.

Trump has already established his credentials as a linguistic warfare specialist. Look at the names he gave his opponents: crooked Hillary, Lyin’ Ted, little Marco, ‘low-energy’ Jeb — which were devastating and terminal.

His Linguistics actually derive from the world of wrestling and between 1988 and 2013, he ran wrestling events, appeared ringside (notably in the Battle of the Billionaires), and was even inducted into the world wrestling entertainment hall of Fame.

Despite being presented as a competitive sport, professional wrestling is scripted. The competitors, results, pre-match and post-match interviews — all of it is make-believe. The broadcasters give their audience all the things you’d expect in a work of fiction: backstory, suspense, symbolism and so forth. [Financial Times'Stephen Grosz].

In wrestling, as in literature, names are never neutral. Naming a character is an essential part of creating them.

There’s always a “face” (short for baby-face, or hero) and a “heel” (villain). Hulk Hogan and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson are faces. Jake “The Snake” Roberts and Rick Rude are heels.

Wrestling pits good against bad, a genuine he-man against a phoney rascal. To emasculate his opponents, Trump uses this trope: “low Energy Jeb”, “Mr Magoo” (Jeff Sessions) “Lyin’ James” (Comey), “Rat” (Michael Cohen), “Highly conflicted Bob Mueller”.

As part of his two-fisted swagger, Trump tweets in wrestling-speak: “lightweight Marco Rubio was working hard ast night. The problem is, he is a choker, and once a choker, always a choker! meltdown.

The President last week expanded his linguistic warfare repertoire last week to embrace a [prima facie] racist trope, he said;

In America, if you hate our country, you are free to leave. The simple fact of the matter is, the four Congresswomen think that America is wicked in its origins, they think that America is even more wicked now, that we are all racist and evil.

He picked on four ladies of colour AOC, Tlaib, Omar & Pressley. His use of the word ''wicked'' was a ''Blinder'' because who can forget the Wizard of Oz and the Wicked Witch of the West. Paul Virilio said.

''Images contaminate us like a virus.''

What is clear is that he has characterised the 4 Ladies as 4 Wicked Witches of the West.

The Ladies turned apoplectic.

Set aside the right and wrong because what is right and what is wrong is no longer moving the political Needle. The linguistic warfare specialist has laid a trap & Team @AOC and @IlhanMN et al are exactly where he wants them rabbits caught in the headlights and not sufficiently situation-ally aware.

He has made them the face of the Democratic Party. And they are so ''drunk'' they don't even understand what he has done. He has relegated Speaker Pelosi to a mere Footnote and he is going to fight his re-election against them.

"What the president has done is politically brilliant. Pelosi was trying to marginalize these folks and the president has now identified the entire party with them." @jaketapper.

Sure its open racism but if he gets 2/3 of the white vote he gets re-elected [RenCapman].

There is a reason Trump twits:it gives him Pavlovian control over the narrative. And now he is trying to release A$AP Rocky.

President Trump: "I personally don’t know A$AP Rocky but I can tell you he has tremendous support from the African American community in this country. When I say African American, I think I can really say from everybody in this country n/c we’re all one."

The President is a political genius and the four wicked witches see their role as wearing their moral compass on their sleeve. Its game is over.