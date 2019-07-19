Miraa farmers mull tough sanitary laws with eyes fixed on new export markets

The County government of Embu has drafted regulations and guidelines aimed at proper management of production, consumption and marketing of miraa.

Part of the draft regulations include training of farmers to guide them on safe use of chemicals in collaboration with the Kenya Agriculture and Livestock Research Organisation (KARLO).

According to the CEC agriculture Annie Nyaga, the guidelines will form part of a broader policy which includes addressing the adverse effects of miraa to consumers and mitigate societal challenges associated with Muguka, as popularly known.

At the same time, the County Government has commenced the construction of five earth dams and seven market sheds to support miraaa farmers as part of the implementation of the Miraa task force appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta last year.

The project being undertaken by the county and national governments includes construction of earth dams in Kamugushu in Mbeti South, Nyuari in Mavuria. Gitumbiri in Nthawa and Kiangithi in Evurore and Murindi in Mavuria .

The funds have been drawn from Sh167 million allocated to Embu County under the ministry of Agriculture to support miraa farmers in the county.

“I am confident the earth dams will provide adequate water for irrigation as well as hygienic trading environment for both buyers and sellers of Miraa” Annie said.

Last week, the national task-force and ministry of agriculture officials conducted an inspection tour of the projects in Embu and expressed satisfaction on their progress.

Already, the Miraa task-force has toured Ethiopia, Mozambique and Djibouti in a market expansion drive.

This is coming just a week after Israel opened its doors for the Kenyan Miraa.

The deal which was sealed by a Meru Khat lobby group led by Igembe North MP Maoka Maore is expected to competences for the lose of the UK market four years ago.

‘’Successful exploitation of the new market also will redeem miraa farmers from their historical bondage occasioned by having consumers of Somali origin as the only ones consuming Miraa in the international arena,’’ the lobby said.