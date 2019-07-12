Aviana Kenya hosts poultry and pig expo in Nairobi

Aviana Kenya has partnered with Kenya Pig and Poultry Veterinary Association (KePPOVA) to host a two day international Fair for poultry and livestock in Nairobi.

The event which kicked off yesterday at Sarit Expo Centre is expected to bring together 100 exhibitors from 20 different African, European, Middle East and Asia

The forum is expected to not only provide farmers with a platform to exhibit innovative technologies and identify distribution channels in Africa region, but also establish a large business forum for supplier and distributors.

‘’Aviana Kenya brings Poultry and Livestock professionals from all over the world to Kenya and facilitates initiating and closing business deals. It presents agricultural firms with an opportunity to showcase their products and services while enhancing brand visibility in thew region,’’ the firm said.

According to Aviana, the exhibition is expected to showcase quality animal and poultry products to boost the region’s food production even as the continent strives to eradicate food poverty.