Del Monte invests Sh580m in new fresh fruit packing facility

Fruits juice maker Del Monte Kenya has invested Sh580 million in a new fresh fruit packing facility with a processing capacity of 60 tonnes of fresh fruit per year.

The new facility, which is being constructed within Del Monte Kenya’s plantation is scheduled to be completed in August 2019 to expand production of pineapples avocados, mangos and passion fruit juices.

“Del Monte Kenya plans to source fruit from local and regional growers in Murang’a and Kiambu Counties, we will prepare and package the products from the new facility for both local and international markets,” said Del Monte managing director Stergios Gkaliamoutsas.

According to him, the expansion drive is the company’s way of celebrating 70 years of operations in the country and is expected to create 200 new direct jobs.

Currently, Del Monte Kenya employs over 6,500 employees and creates additional 28,000 jobs indirectly through its activities. The company houses half of its workforce within the company’s premises.

“From the moment we embarked on our relationship with Kenya, just after the country gained its independence, we have been proud to make investments in the people and prosperity of Kenya as a nation,” Gkaliamoutsas said.

He added that Del Monte is supporting the realisation of Kenya’s Big Four Agenda for local cultivation,agro-processing, and full-value-added support for manufacturing and food security.

“We are looking forward to continuing to demonstrate the many ways in which Del Monte Kenya can be a valued, respected, responsible corporate citizen of the Republic of Kenya, its economy, and the well-being of all its citizens’’, Gkaliamoutsas said.