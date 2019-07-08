Close

EXPANSION

Del Monte invests Sh580m in new fresh fruit packing facility

Company employs 6,500 employees, and creates additional 28,000 jobs indirectly.

In Summary

• According to him, the expansion drive is the company’s way of celebrating 70 years of operations in the country and is expected to create 200 new direct jobs.

• The new facility is scheduled to be completed in August 2019 to expand production of pineapples avocados, mangos and passion fruit juices.

by VICTOR AMADALA Business Writer
Kenya
08 July 2019 - 12:38
The Delmonte offices. The Environment and Lands court has given Delmonte and parties blocking its land renewal lease 21 days to negotiate an out of court settlement. /FILE
The Delmonte offices. The Environment and Lands court has given Delmonte and parties blocking its land renewal lease 21 days to negotiate an out of court settlement. /FILE

Fruits juice maker Del Monte Kenya has invested Sh580 million in a new fresh fruit packing facility with a processing capacity of 60 tonnes of fresh fruit per year.

The new facility, which is being constructed within Del Monte Kenya’s plantation is scheduled to be completed in August 2019 to expand production of pineapples avocados, mangos and passion fruit juices. 

“Del Monte Kenya plans to source fruit from local and regional growers in Murang’a and Kiambu Counties, we will prepare and package the products from the new facility for both local and international markets,” said Del Monte managing director Stergios Gkaliamoutsas.

 

According to him, the expansion drive is the company’s way of celebrating 70 years of operations in the country and is expected to create 200 new direct jobs.

Currently, Del Monte Kenya employs over 6,500 employees and creates additional 28,000 jobs indirectly through its activities. The company houses half of its workforce within the company’s premises.

“From the moment we embarked on our relationship with Kenya, just after the country gained its independence, we have been proud to make investments in the people and prosperity of Kenya as a nation,” Gkaliamoutsas said.

He added that Del Monte is supporting the realisation of Kenya’s Big Four Agenda for local cultivation,agro-processing, and full-value-added support for manufacturing and food security.

“We are looking forward to continuing to demonstrate the many ways in which Del Monte Kenya can be a valued, respected, responsible corporate citizen of the Republic of Kenya, its economy, and the well-being of all its citizens’’, Gkaliamoutsas said.

More:

Fruit farmers set to benefit from production of new beverages

Pineapples, mangoes, passion fruits will be sourced through Del Monte Kenya.
Business
4 days ago

Collect views on how Del Monte land will be used, says Kang’ata

Murang’a senator Irungu Kang’ata wants the county government to conduct public participation on how the land it is demanding from Del Monte Company ...
Counties
9 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by VICTOR AMADALA Business Writer
Kenya
08 July 2019 - 12:38

Most Popular

  1. Uhuru to commission Bandari Maritime Authority
    10h ago Kenya

  2. Kenya buoyant of business with TZ after Uhuru visit
    10h ago Kenya

  3. Forex reserves sink as CBK defends shilling
    15h ago Kenya

  4. State questions Sh300bn costing of Nairobi-Mombasa ...
    3d ago Commentary

  5. In memoriam Bob Collymore
    10h ago Kenya

Latest Videos