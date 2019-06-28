EABL Launches Corporate Logo Redesign Competition

East African Breweries Limited has launched a competition that will culminate in the design of a new logo for the company.

Dubbed EABL, Got Skillz? the competition is intended to celebrate East Africa’s diversity in terms of the region’s culture, colours and people and is open to design artists from across East Africa aged between the ages of 21 and 25 years.

Artists have been invited to submit their artistic interpretations of how a new EABL logo would look like at eabl.com/gotskillz from June 27 to July 11.

The submissions can be made by individuals or by a group of up to four people.

The winning submission will win a cash prize of Sh1 million, while the second and third placed will each receive a cash prize of Sh500,000 and Sh300,000 respectively.

The top three will get the opportunity to work with a team of talented creative and advertising experts from J. Walter Thompson Kenya (a part of Scangroup) to work on finalising the new EABL logo interpretations.

Speaking at the launch of the competition at their offices at Ruaraka, EABL Marketing and Innovation Director, Graham Villiers-Tuthill, said the rationale behind this approach is to support creative arts in line with the company’s rich history in the region, reflecting its long association with the community.

“Our desire is to ensure that the logo and the creativity around its creation celebrate our rich heritage in East Africa and its immense diversity in people, colour and culture,” said Villiers-Tuthill