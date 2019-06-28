Close

EABL Launches Corporate Logo Redesign Competition

Winning submission in regional creative contest set to scoop Kshs 1 million and mentorship

by STAR REPORTER The Star
Kenya
28 June 2019 - 13:50
EABL Marketing and Innovation Director, Graham Villiers-Tuthill (center) EABL Corporate Relations Director, Eric Kiniti (right) interacting with Ramadhan Oluoch (left) one of the judges in the Got Skillz?
East African Breweries Limited has launched a competition that will culminate in the design of a new logo for the company.

Dubbed EABL, Got Skillz? the competition is intended to celebrate East Africa’s diversity in terms of the region’s culture, colours and people and is open to design artists from across East Africa aged between the ages of 21 and 25 years.  

Artists have been invited to submit their artistic interpretations of how a new EABL logo would look like at eabl.com/gotskillz from June 27 to July 11.

The submissions can be made by individuals or by a group of up to four people.

The winning submission will win a cash prize of Sh1 million, while the second and third placed will each receive a cash prize of Sh500,000 and Sh300,000 respectively.

The top three will get the opportunity to work with a team of talented creative and advertising experts from J. Walter Thompson Kenya (a part of Scangroup) to work on finalising the new EABL logo interpretations.

Speaking at the launch of the competition at their offices at Ruaraka, EABL Marketing and Innovation Director, Graham Villiers-Tuthill, said the rationale behind this approach is to support creative arts in line with the company’s rich history in the region, reflecting its long association with the community.

“Our desire is to ensure that the logo and the creativity around its creation celebrate our rich heritage in East Africa and its immense diversity in people, colour and culture,” said Villiers-Tuthill

EABL Marketing and Innovation Director, Graham Villiers-Tuthill (right) and EABL Corporate Relations Director, Eric Kiniti (left) pose at the launch of the Got Skillz? competition at the EABL Corporate Office at Ruaraka in Nairobi.
EABL Marketing and Innovation Director, Graham Villiers-Tuthill (right) and EABL Corporate Relations Director, Eric Kiniti (left) pose at the launch of the Got Skillz? competition at the EABL Corporate Office at Ruaraka in Nairobi.
Image: COURTESY

EABL Corporate Relations Director, Eric Kiniti said: “We want to involve the emerging group of design artists, potentially those with the talent but out of employment, providing them an opportunity to build a career in design art."

A panel of judges will review the submissions, judging them on: interpretation and clarity of the theme to the artist, creativity and originality of the depicted theme, quality of artistic composition, overall design based on the theme, and overall impression of the art.

The panel of judges comprises advertising experts, art, copy and creative directors with decades of experience in the industry and who have participated in the creation of brand designs for big organisations across the region.

