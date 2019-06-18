Here's why filing tax returns in Kenya is easy

Below are the steps:

1. Access the official iTax portal (https://itax.kra.go.ke/KRA-Portal/) input your KRA PIN

2. You will be prompted to key in your password and to answer a simple yet mandatory security stamp in the form of an arithmetic question. You will have 5 tries to do this or else your account will be locked.

3. Once you log in, your profile will be displayed. Click on e-returns and this should open a new page

4. Select the relevant tax that you are to pay then click next.

5. On the page that follows, you will find information on the filling process and links to download the KRA file returns form. Click to download the form (whether in Excel or ODS format, whichever is compatible with your device) and open it.

6. The tax-returns form contains different fields to be filled correctly. When done inputting all the required details, save the document on your device as a zip file then return to the file returns online KRA portal.

7. On the portal, select the time period for which you are filing your taxes.

8. Upload the zip file on this page and then agree on the terms and conditions before submitting.

9. The system will now validate the PIN you entered and should successfully complete the process to file KRA returns online. If unsuccessful, it will display an error message on failure to authenticate. If successful, it will display a confirmatory message.