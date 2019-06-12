Professional accountants to get practise license

Professionals in the accounting profession will now be granted a practicing license as the trade looks to weed out quacks.

Newly elected chair Rose Mwaura said this will be done once the institute completed making the amendments that were introduced into the Accountants Act late last year.

“We hope this will entrench and enhance professionalism and good corporate governance” noted incoming ICPAK chair Rose Mwaura. She said this move will empower accountants to deal with stakeholder expectations and the public.

The Institute has the power to withdraw or cancel a practicing license if a member is involved in professional misconduct.

Rose Mwaura addressed ICPAK’s 42nd Annual General Meeting, where she was bestowed as the 23rd chairman of the professional body. She takes over from Julius Mwatu who had served as ICPAK Chairman for two years since June 2017. Rose won the seat after garnering 3,815 votes against her closest rival Dennis Osodo who got 3,528 votes.

Members joining the council for the first time are George Mokua, Risper Olick and Elizabeth Kalunda. The newly elected council members will work with existing council members Wycliffe Shamiah, Geoffrey Malombe, Susan Oyatsi, Samuel Okello, Anne Wangeci, Isaac Njuguna, Damaris Kimosop and Nicholas Letting.

ICPAK boasts a membership of more than 21,000 and is the statutory body of accountants established by an Act of Parliament.

The Institute is mandated to develop and regulate the Profession by promoting standards of professional competence and practice amongst members and advice on matters of governance and accountability in all sectors of the economy.

It is also mandated to advise the Cabinet Secretary of Finance, on matters of public finance and accountability.