Beverage maker gets new managing director

Xavi Selga has been tapped to head the Kenyan unit of Cocacola Beverages Africa. In a notice, Xavier will take over from Daryl Wilson who will head operations in Ethiopia as country MD.

“Kenya is a very dynamic market and I am really excited to be taking up this new challenge. I look forward to working with the team here, and to ensure our territory grows to be the best in Africa,” he said.

He joined CCBA as the GM East Africa Bottling Share Company (EABSC) in Ethiopia in February 2014 to 2016 when he became the country MD Ethiopia.

He was also MD of Equatorial Coca-Cola Bottling Company (ECCBC) in Ghana for two years, MD in Algeria preceded by a number of senior roles with ECCBC in Spain, North Africa, and West Africa.

Xavi’s success in building the CCBA business in Ethiopia was based on building people and he has consistently delivered stellar results, exceeding business plans. He is well-positioned to lead the business in Kenya into its next growth phase where CCBA aims to maintain the current momentum gained in the Kenyan market.