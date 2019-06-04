Paint maker opens showroom in Nakuru

A paint manufacturer has opened a Sh 5 million showroom In Nakuru town to tap into the growing property market in the vast region.

Crown Paints Kenya said the investment will create job opportunities in the region for the youths.

Crown Paints Chief Executive Officer, Rakesh Rao.said the new investment will increase customer recruitment and act as a training ground for developers and the general public on paints application procedures

“The new facility will create jobs, both directly and indirectly, will showcase premium brands in the market including decorative, automotive and protective paints as well as interior and exterior finishes, coatings and flooring products,” he said.

Currently, over 80 per cent of the paint sold by the firm in the region is water-based with high quality acrylic emulsions that offer excellent durability, quick drying time, and less odor emissions.

"This is part of our strategy to increase our footprint in the South rift region which is witnessing exponential growth in the property market due to the growing residential market and the booming hospitality industry in the Naivasha region courtesy of the Standard Gauge Railway's expected trickledown effect," Rao explained.

The listed paint-maker's CEO said more showrooms will be established in the 47 Counties to boost customer accessibility and preferences, which

Nakuru County Deputy Governor Dr. Eric Korir called on investors to take advantage of its growth trajectory to come on board and work in partnership for the benefit of the citizens.

"Crown Paints new showroom is a sign of investor confidence in our county. Crown can expect a ready market as our strategic location and county construction initiatives offers them a ready and wide market. We ask our people to support local manufacturers so that Kenya can achieve the Big Four Agenda," said Dr. Korir.

Korir said the County administration is ready to work strategically with all stakeholders to ensure an enabling business environment, value addition, fighting corruption and increase absorption rate of development funds by curbing wastage of public resources.

During the launch, the paint company donated Sh500, 000 towards cataract surgery at the Nakuru level 5 hospital.

Crown Paints has a production capacity of 3.5 million litres of paint per month and is listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE).