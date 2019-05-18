Kericho based steel factory to boost construction in South Rift

Developers in South Rift region have reason to smile after a Sh800 million steel manufacturing plant was opened in the area.

Prime steel company at Awasi in Kericho producing iron and steel materials comes as a big relief to construction companies and developers from the region that have for long incurred huge expenses when sourcing for the materials. Robert Rono, an architect based in Bomet, said the presence of Prime Steel has changed the construction sector for the better. Rono said those planning to carry out constructions will now spend less money due to cheap and readily available materials from the factory.

“Cost of transportation is much less nowadays besides spending less in acquiring the materials for construction from the factory,” adds Rono. Until recently, developers and local suppliers have had to source for materials from Eldoret and Nairobi which are the nearest centres in the region. Rono hails the development of the plant saying its successful establishment was a true realisation of the industrialisation plan under the Big 4 agenda.

“This is a testimony that the Big 4 agenda can turn things for the economy of the country,” said Rono. African countries are fast moving towards promoting manufacturing as it is the most significant tool that presents sustainable and quickest means of boosting their economy. In the country, the manufacturing sector had been forgotten, contributing less than 10 per cent of the GDP in the past 10 years according to data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics.