Retirements benefits sector projected to grow - Report

The Retirement Benefits Authority posted an eight per cent year-on-year increase in its total assets, according to its latest report.

The authority's 2018 industry report indicates total assets managed by fund managers hit Sh813 billion while approved issuers managed Sh167 billion as at tDecember.

Sanlam Investments East Africa maintained the lead as fund manager, with Sh202 billion or 20 per cent of pension scheme assets under management.

“The retirement benefits sector is expected to grow this year given the relatively stable political environment and the gradual recovery of the stock market,”says the report .

Sanlam CEO Jonathan Stichbury said the company is forecasting pension sector growth this year despite potential challenges arising from the delayed long rains.

“Increased food imports and reduced cash crop exports would normally be expected to exert pressure on the shilling," he said.

This is however likely to be mitigated by the high levels of forex reserves held by the Central Bank, strong diaspora remittances and proceeds from the recent Eurobond issue.

The report says that schemes are also expected to venture into alternative assets given the broadening of the allowable investment categories and take advantage of the public infrastructural projects and more so under the big four agenda.