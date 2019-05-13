Better services

Kenya Power enhances capacity at Garissa substation

In Summary

• The additional transformer was commissioned Sunday.

• Garissa town and its environs have previously been served by a 7.5MVA transformer.

Kenya Power to commence electricity rationing in most industrial parts of the Country from Wednesday ,due to current power generation challenges. Photo/Elkana Jacob
 Kenya Power has installed a 2.5MVA transformer at the Garissa substation to enhance its capacity and ensure enough supply to Garissa town and its environs.

The additional transformer was commissioned Sunday and energised at 1720 hours. The undertaking was necessitated by an increase in demand within the area since the commencement of the holy month of Ramadhan.

Garissa town and its environs have previously been served by a 7.5MVA transformer located at the Garissa substation. The additional load will ensure that residents continue to enjoy reliable power supply.

During the installation, Garissa Town Member of Parliament Aden Duale paid a courtesy call at the substation and was impressed by efforts made by Kenya Power staff to ensure customers within the area have access to adequate and reliable power supply.

Kenya
13 May 2019 - 15:51

