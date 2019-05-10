Why some farmers enjoy harvest in doubtful climate

“I plant green grams, or maize and beans in between the citrus trees. For weeding, I use a shallow weeder, and when I need to use herbicides to control weeds, I must follow instructions on dosage and timing in order to get the right outcome,” said Kimeu, who has been farming for over a decade now. He does not use the burn, or slash methods of clearing the farm because these are methods that leave the land bare, exposing the soil, he said.

Every season, he harvests over 20 tonnes of the citrus varieties of fruit. For now, the right marketing techniques are needed to avoid poor prices at the farm gate.

According to research scientist at Climate Change Agriculture and Food Security Programme, John Recha, the traditional way of depending on rains to farm needs to change if farmers are to provide food for the masses.

“Due to unpredictable weather patterns, farmers depending on rain-fed agriculture are registering loses and this affects the entire value chain leading to job loses hence poverty,” he said in a recent workshop. He urged farmers to plant the right, certified seeds and go for crops that mature within a short time.

SNV is collaborating with Wageningen University and Research (WUR), the CGIAR Research Programme on Climate Change, Agriculture and Food Security (CCAFS), Agriterra and Rabo partnership in the climate-smart agriculture project. The Climate-Smart Agriculture East Africa project is already underway, being implemented in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

The training has helped Kimeu and his fellow farmers come up with a community-based organization, which is now addressing poor prices that they have to sell their fruit at. Their plan is to go the value addition way, to fetch better prices and as well increase the shelf life of the product.