Corruption, payment delays hit manufacturers - survey

In Summary

• The survey, called the Manufacturing Barometer, was carried out by the Kenya Association of Manufacturers in the first quarter of this year.

• Government aims to raise the contribution of manufacturing to 15 percent of GDP by 2022.

KAM CEO Phyllis Wakiaga
KAM CEO Phyllis Wakiaga
Image: FILE

Kenyan manufacturers are largely operating below capacity and say economic growth prospects are dim due to a cash crunch, drought and corruption, a survey by their umbrella association showed.

The survey, called the Manufacturing Barometer, was carried out by the Kenya Association of Manufacturers in the first quarter of this year.

It found that 47 percent of those surveyed operated at about half capacity, 33 percent operated at 75 percent of installed capacity and a fifth operated near full capacity.

President Uhuru Kenyatta said the sector was one of his top four priorities when he started his second term in 2017, due to its potential to create jobs.

But the government has struggled to boost the sector due to high electricity tariffs and illicit imports of goods such as sugar and cigarettes.

The sector grew by 4.2 percent in 2018, official data showed, and contributed 7.7 percent of the country's annual economic output of about $80 billion, down from a share of 8 percent in the previous year.

The sector's contribution to gross domestic product (GDP) has been falling gradually since 2014, when it stood at 10 percent.

Kenyatta's government aims to raise the contribution of manufacturing to 15 percent of GDP by 2022.

The outlook for the sector this year could worsen due to persistent dry weather, the association said in the report.

"The agricultural sector slowed down on account of the delays in rains. This will have an effect on the industry," it said. "Due to the current cash crunch and runaway corruption, the metrics are not looking promising."

Private-sector credit growth has slumped since the government capped commercial lending rates in September 2016 to lower the cost of credit.

Delays by the Kenya Revenue Authority in processing tax refunds were likely to hurt manufacturers' cash flow, the report said.

Some survey respondents said delays in clearing cargoes at the Mombasa port were leading to lost sales and higher demurrage charges.

The survey also found 76 percent of respondents planned to freeze hiring of new full-time employees, or reduce their numbers.

The manufacturing sector covers a range of businesses, including food and beverage production, metal products fabrication, pharmaceuticals and cement production.

Poor regulations stunt manufacturing growth

More than half of manufacturers believe Kenya’s economy stagnated between January and March.
Business
2 days ago

Sh100m counterfeit goods seized in April

There is a high correlation between illicit trade and slow economic growth, development of the local industry and employment
Business
15 hours ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by Reuters
Kenya
08 May 2019 - 18:04

Most Popular

  1. Corruption, payment delays hit manufacturers - survey
    2h ago Kenya

  2. Motorists welcome suspension of car import age limit
    5h ago Kenya

  3. Shilling overvalued by 30 per cent - Amana Capital
    10h ago Kenya

  4. Saccos spell out role of national and county governments
    15h ago Kenya

  5. Generation Z
    15h ago Commentary

Latest Videos