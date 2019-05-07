Sarova MD to head tourism body for second term

Jimi Kariuki has been reappointed to chair the Kenya Tourism Board for another two year term that will end in May 2021.

He was first appointed to the position in 2016 for the three year stint that has since been renewed.

He has previously served on KTB board of directors representing Kenya Tourism Federation (KTF) for a year between 2003 and 2004, and on a two year assignment at the board of the Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC) from 2004 to 2006.

The career hotelier has worked in with the Sarova Hotels from 1992 when he was appointed the group’s marketing manager. Four years later in 1996 he was appointed to the company main board of directors, and five years on, in 2001, got promoted to director marketing and sales position. Last year he became group MD.

He holds a Master of Business Administration from the Graduate School of Business, University of Cape Town, South Africa, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing from Huron University South Dakota, USA.