Mustafa floors former boss in Mombasa chamber polls

Mombasa business man with interests in commodity exports is now the new chairman of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mombasa chapter after knocking out his former boss in county chamber elections.

Mustafa Mohammed, former vice chair, floored his boss Rukia Rashid, to wrest control of the Mombasa chamber's office with 85 votes against Rukia’s 20. Rukia has business interests in real estate and distribution of consumer goods within Mombasa.

Directors that were picked include Hasnain Megji, Dominic Mureithi, About Said, Charles Msilanga, Joseph Kirima, Zacharia Abdi, Wesonga Samora, Elizabeth Mbui, Martin Soita, Rajesh Parabat, Jacqueline Wanjiru . They will be tasked with choosing vice chair of the coast-based office of KNCCI.

After the win, Mustafa extended an olive branch to Rukia saying they should work together for the benefit of the business community in Mombasa. He refuted claims that the elections had created a rift between members at the chamber.

“I had a very worthy opponent in Rukia and contrary to the speculation that we are divided, we are united more than ever,” said the in-coming Mombasa chair.“We only had differences of opinion, which is healthy for any competition,” said Mustafa.

He said his first order of business is to update the chamber database so that all 349 members can be captured before new members are attracted.

“My priority is also to see the youth get the 30 per cent tenders as required by the constitution,” he said.

He noted that most youth do not know how to apply for tenders and most do not know basic bookkeeping principles.

“We have not prepared the youth well for these opportunities. We have to change that,” said Mustafa.He said his leadership will be a two-way communication where ideas and opinions are exchanged between the members and the chamber officials. The national polls are set for May 28.