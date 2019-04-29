Hotspots for free Wi-fi network launched

Poa! an Internet Service firm that caters for low-income and rural communities in Kenya has completed deployment of 3,000 hotspots across Nairobi and Kiambu counties.

The firm will provide free public Wi-Fi to all of its broadband subscribers whenever they connect to any of the hotspots across its network around Nairobi and Kiambu.

Those places include: Kibera, Jamhuri, Kawangware, Kangemi, Kabiria, Waithaka, Racecourse, Kinoo, Dagoretti, Kikuyu, Kiambu, Ting'ang'a, Kirigiti, Ndumberi and Githunguri.

Dubbed UKO POA Wi-Fi it can also be used by non-broadband subscribers at prices far lower than traditional data bundles.

“UKO POA saves consumers at least half the cost of buying internet and ends the tradition of counting MBs. They can stream or download files as large as they like, opening up the Internet to far richer use at a far lower cost,” said Andy Halsall, CEO.

The new integrated network has been made possible through Poa!’s partnership with global Wi-Fi solutions provider Fon.

Poa! Internet has more than doubled its coverage areas and speeds in the last half year and has announced that it will be adding over 30 new area networks in the first half of 2019.