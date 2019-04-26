Kenyan avocadoes to access expansive Chinese market

Avocado farmers can now export their produce to China after a trade deal was signed by President Kenyatta and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Beijing yesterday.

The deal will open an opportunity for the Kenya avocado to access a market of more than 1.4 billion consumers in the Asian nation, which will absorb 40 per cent of the produce.

This follows an agreement on sanitary and phytosanitary requirements signed in November 2018 between Kenya’s Ministry of Trade and China's Ministry of Commerce. This is an agreement relating to the health of plants, especially with respect to the rules of international trade.

Kenya exports mainly hides, skins, coffee, tea, titanium ores and plastics.

Avocado will be the second produce to access the expansive market after the Chinese paved way for natural sweetener, stevia.

Kenya imports include leather, rubber, machinery and transport equipment and chemicals.

President Kenyatta is in Beijing, China for a three-day tour where to attend the Second Belt and Road Forum (BRF) for International Cooperation.

President Kenyatta applauded China’s continued readiness to open its market to Kenyan products.

“The solid partnership between the two countries has brought great benefits to the people of Kenya especially in areas of poverty alleviation and economic development,” President Uhuru said.

China is a leading trading partner with Kenya, however the trade balance is in favour of China.

In the new Economic Survey 2019, the value of imports from China declined by 5 per cent in 2018 to Sh370.8 billion from Sh390.6 billion in 2017.

The value of exports from Kenya increase by 11.3 per cent over the period recorded at Sh11.13 billion from Sh9.9 billion.