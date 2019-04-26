Cost of living may further rise on higher fuel costs

Kenyans are staring at the possibility of continued rise in living costs as global fuel prices keep going up due to US sanctions against Iran oil.

Price per barrel rose to six-month high of Sh7,512 ($74) after US tightened sanctions on Iranian oil exports down to zero on April 24 to avoid global price disruptions, a move that has pushed up global fuel prices.

This is expected to have a trickle down effect on food and other basic commodities as manufacturers and importers pass the high bill to consumers.

The effects of the US directive will be felt locally as Reuters reported the Kenyan shilling weakening at an average of 101.54 against the dollar as at Wednesday due to dollar demand from the energy sector.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 101.50/70 per dollar, compared with 101.40/60 at Tuesday's close.

Crude oil prices rose to Sh7,106 ($70) a barrel in April, from Sh6,903 ($68) in March and Sh6,700 ($66) in February.

The 2019 Economic Survey indicates that average crude oil price increased to Sh7,258.68 ($71.5) in 2018 compared to Sh5,573.45 ($54.9) in 2017.

Currently, super petrol, diesel and kerosene Nairobi retail at Sh106.60, Sh102.13 and Sh102.22 respectively in Nairobi, following latest Energy Regulatory Commission review for the period April 15 to May 14.