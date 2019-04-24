State renews GDC CEO’s contract for one year

The government has re-appointed Johnson ole Nchoe as the managing director and Chief Executive Officer state energy firm Geothermal Development Company for a period of one year.

The renewal was reached after consultations between the Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter and GDC board of directors. Nchoe who was first appointed in 2016 for a period of three years.

The state agency realised a Sh1.4 billion net profit last year up from Sh224 million the previous year on account of increased sale of steam. The firm's asset base also grew by 12 percent to Sh77 billion up from Sh69 billion over the same period.

Nchoe confirmed to the Star that his contract has been renewed and will take effect this month.

He holds a Master in Business Administration and a BSc both from the University of Nairobi.

Before the appointment, he was on a two-year assignment at the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) where he served as a director.