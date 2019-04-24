Kenya to host regional ICT expo and conference

Kenya will host the inaugural Telecoms, Electronics, Mobile and Systems (TEMS) Africa ICT expo and conference this week.

The forum, starting today (Wednesday) to Friday at Kenyatta International Convention Centre, brings together more than 70 international and local companies.

The ICT companies and hubs, ICT distributors and retailers, suppliers and innovators of mobile phone gadgets will showcase the latest products and services.

Emerging technologies in IT and Telecom including 5G, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Virtual Reality, Robotics and mobile payment solutions will be showcased by more than 400 delegates from the USA, Dubai, China, India, and South Africa.

Others to be showcased are fintechs and Cloud Technologies among other developments in the ICT sector.

James Njuguna, founder Jim Africa Exhibitions, said cybersecurity will be one of the thematic areas at the three-day forum.

Over 3,000 ICT industry visitors have registered to visit the expo.

