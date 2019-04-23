Uber adds new feature to reward drivers through tips

Uber in Kenya has introduced a new tipping feature that will allow customers to tip their drivers at the end of a trip or when food is delivered.

The new feature will enable Uber riders and eaters to show their appreciation through tips for excellent services rendered.

The firm’s general manager for Sub Saharan Africa Alon Lits said all tips from users will go directly to the drivers adding that Uber will not deduct any service fees from the tips.

“Driving and delivering food is more than just getting people and food from point A to B. Every day, our driver-partners and delivery-partners do their best to make our riders and eaters lives easier. Which is why improving their experience continues to be a key priority for us,” he said.

Lits said the tipping feature comes as a result of the feedback Uber has received from driver-partners and delivery-partners through various engagement sessions.

“Uber is providing an avenue that will enable those driver-partners and delivery-partners that often go above and beyond for riders and eaters get recognised and rewarded,” he said.

The tipping feature will be optional and riders and eaters will be given optional tip values as well as an option to customise an amount for their driver.

The feature will be made available below the rating and compliments section. All tipping payments will be deducted from the rider’s registered credit or debit card, cash-paying riders are free to give their cash tips directly.