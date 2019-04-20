Banks lose out on revenue to mobile money

Mobile money services have pushed access to financial services to 83 per cent up from 26 per cent in the last 13 years, rating agency Moody’s has said.

In a sector in-depth report titled Bank of the future, the agency shows that at least 39 per cent of Kenyans now rely on mobile money services instead of banks to transact.

The growth in reliance on mobile money services has grown ten fold from four per cent in 2006.

Report findings show that in turn, the financially excluded population has decreased within the same period from 41.3 per cent to the current 11 per cent.

According to Moody’s investor service, the coming of M-pesa is largely attributed to the broadened financial inclusion and disruption in the banking sector.

While it was a good thing to broaden the financial inclusion, Moody’s noted that mobile money platforms have distabilised bank revenues.

“Kenyan banks lost out on payment-related revenue when telecom company Safaricom developed its peer-to-peer payments service M-pesa in 2007,” the agency said.

As at December 2018, M-pesa had 25.57 million customers with its value of transactions valued at Sh1.65 trillion. It's subscribers outside Kenya hit 13.4 million within the same period.

The report estimated M-pesa’s financial services-related revenue at roughly 5-10 per cent of banking system revenue, representing an approximation of banks’ forgone revenue.