Veteran communications specialist picked to head Tell-em PR

Communications specialist Joel Chacha has been tapped to lead communications and public relations firm Tell-em as general manager.

“We are very pleased to announce the appointment of Joel Chacha as Tell-Em PR’s general manager. Joel’s broad mix of strategy, crisis communication and media relations experience will be a fantastic addition to our agency’s Top Executive Team,” said MD Elizabeth Cook.

Company chairman Mutahi Kagwe welcomed the new GM and said, “He brings a wealth of knowledge in strategic planning and business development.”

Joel has been overseeing client acquisition in the past few months as lead consultant in finance and consumer, through strategic pitches at the company that manages brands including new market entrant in delivery services Glovo, household goods maker Procter and Gamble, British Airways, Sanofi, transport hailing app Bolt (former Taxify) and Coca-Cola Beverages Africa.

“I am eager to help the agency continue to execute its public relations services and operational goals within this region,’’ Joel said on his appointment.

Joel has a track record of successfully hacking communications to help companies differentiate and distinguish themselves and enhance their credibility.

He brings a CV with over 10 years of experience in developing and implementing communications and digital strategies. He has handled brands including Safaricom, Visa, Kenya Airways, Taxify, Direct Pay Online, Weetabix, SC Johnson, Glovo, Bio-Oil, Kim-Fay, Alexander Forbes among others. He is a graduate of United States International University – Africa with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism and is pursuing a Master of Arts in Communication strategic corporate communication from the same institution.