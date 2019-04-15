Tourism ministry and UAE train female hospitality professionals

The Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife has partnered with the United Arab Emirates embassy to train Kenyan professionals in the hospitality sector on best practices.

The “Empowering 100 Women Future Leaders In Hospitality Excellence” involved trainers and experts from Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management.

“The skills that these women gain will enable them grow the industry, as they will be able to communicate and market the sector more effectively, thereby skyrocketing the economy of the country,” CS Najib Balala said.

The course, delivered through case studies, and best practices that have been observed, was anchored on the Kenyan hospitality and tourism sector.

Among the topics tackled was food and beverage, the role of technology in hospitality sector, communication and marketing skills and women leadership in the hospitality and tourism sector.

The programme, UAE foreign assistance policy 2017-2021, is part of UAE’s pledge to support research and development, training and education for achieving the sustainable development, with special focus on youth and women empowerment.

In the 1,000 leaders initiative, UAE will provide women with empowerment training, honing skills and capabilities for leadership in various sectors.

Scott Richardson, executive dean and associate professor of Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management said the hospitality industry is key to economic development of many countries and that he was optimistic that the training would benefit the Kenyan tourism sector.