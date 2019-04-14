The OPPO F11 Pro smartphone to enter Kenya

Chinese phone brand OPPO will add two new smartphone products to their Kenya market.

The OPPO F11 and F11 Pro has features including the ultra night mode in low light, selfie function, a sleek gradient design, and a 48MP ultra-clear camera system, a rising camera, and a panoramic screen.

The new feature, dubbed Ultra Night Mode, distinguishes between portraits and backgrounds, focuses on faces, and adjusts skin colour in night portraits to enliven the overall effect.

The feature also reduces overall noise, suppressing highlights, improving the dynamic range, and increasing the brightness of dark areas to make night shots clean and clear.

The “Selfie Expert” portraits are popular in smartphone photography, enriched with cutting-edge selfie technology and a front camera.

Through a flawless combination of hardware and software, the OPPO F11 series offers a rear camera capability, enabling young consumers to easily capture the world and record all the delightful moments of their lives.

OPPO has always believed that mobile phones are not only communication tools but pieces of art as well.

With its magnificent panoramic screen the OPPO F11 Pro is designed to hide the front camera making it notchless and creating a stunning full screen.

The OPPO F11 series also seek to improve the overall user experience and solve common smartphone problems such as over-heat, lag, and battery life.