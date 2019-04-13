Trader will connect businesses to Middle East if elected

A businessman with interests in construction, energy and healthcare has said he will use his links with businesses in Qatar and Iran to help market Kenya if elected to position of chamber chairman.

Abdulwalli Shariff, chairman of Tunasco,which has interests in agriculture, oil and construction, is running for Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s chairman in his second attempt after unsuccessfully contesting for chairmanship in 2016.

“I will ensure that we work with chambers of commerce in Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan, which underwent rapid industrialisation and maintained high growth rates,” he said in an interview.

Shariff said he will link counties with nations in the Middle East that are interested in buying their produce. Through links in Qatar, he said the country that has three daily flights leaving Nairobi can buy tea from tea-producing counties can benefit through a country-county partnership.

“I’ll also support enterprise expansion by increasing membership to 50,000 in the first year from the current 17,000,” he said.

Shariff also pledged to work with other industry associations such as Kenya Private Sector Alliance and Kenya Association of Manufacturers.