Millions to file returns as KRA kicks off campaign

The taxman is expecting more than four million taxpayers to submit their returns on the iTax Platform by June 30.

The revenue collector is projecting a 40 per cent growth on the rate of tax returns compliance this year after collecting Sh1.37 trillion in the 2017/2018 financial year.

In 2018, 3.2 million taxpayers filed their returns on the iTax platform for both resident and non-resident categories. KRA's target of Sh1.415 trillion was missed by a whopping Sh45 billion.

KRA introduced iTax for the paying of taxes and facilitation of compliance and the standards levy. The platform saw 6.7 million taxpayers register on iTax last year compared to 5.4 million enrolled the previous year.

To escalate public awareness on the tax returns programme, KRA has rolled out a public campaign dubbed 'Tujijenge'(Let’s build ourselves) on digital, radio and print media platforms.

The campaign seeks to encourage taxpayers to comply with their tax obligations by filing their 2018 income tax returns by June 30, 2019. KRA further encourages corporates and business owners to pay their 2018 tax dues by April 30, 2019.

“Domestic revenue collections play a critical role in sustaining economic development,” KRA commissioner for domestic taxes, Elizabeth Meyo said during the Tujijenge campaign launch.

Meyo said the domestic revenue generated by local taxpayers in recent years has facilitated national development initiatives.

Addressing defaulters, the KRA commissioner said, “this year the tax filing season is open for tax defaulters to pay their 2018 dues by end of April 2019.”

KRA calls on all employers to issue out P9 forms to their employees to enable them to file their 2018 tax returns by June 30, 2019.

Kenyans are reminded that the penalty for late submission of an income tax return for an individual is Sh2,000 as stipulated in the Tax Procedures Act 2015.