New Mercedes Benz C-Class unveiled for Kenya market

The new four-door Mercedes C-Class luxury saloon has been unveiled for the Kenyan market by Ian Middleton, the managing director DT Dobie and Maliha Sheikh, the general manager for Mercedes.

“This is the biggest selling and most popular Mercedes Benz model. By the time the first C-Class cars were introduced in 1993, 1.9 million Mercedes Benz 190 cars were on the roads of the world,” Ian Middleton said at the launch in Westlands.

He said 6,500 parts of the unveiled Mercedes have been altered giving it a fresh look. The facelift of the new Mercedes C-Class involves refashioned bumpers, radiator grille and state of the art headlamps and tail lights.

Middleton said the electronic architecture is completely new. It gives the customer a user experience with assistance systems bringing the car to the Mercedes Benz flagship S-Class.

On ordering a new C-Class, one can choose a driver assistance package featuring park distance control, steering assist, and support for the driver to keep a safe distance from other vehicles on some models. Speed will be automatically adjusted ahead of bends, junctions and traffic islands.

As an option, a fully digital instrument display is available as an option comprising a 24-centimetre high-resolution cluster with cutting edge screen design.

Buyers can choose an energizing convenience adjustment which systematically uses climate control, seats with heater, ventilation and massage capability, lighting and musical moods functions.

For future passenger cars, the formula one racing cars will help provide advanced performance and safety features.

The Mercedes Benz C-200 goes for sh8 million and a C-180 retails at sh6.5 million.