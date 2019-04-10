Indian eye hospital invests Sh200M in Nairobi unit

A top eye care provider, Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital, has opened their state of the art specialized centre in the city, at a cost of Sh201.6 million.

The hospital, among the five best in India, will offer a range of services that include care for high-tech Caracts, Keratoconus and Glaucoma management, treatment for retinal diseases, squint, oculoplasty and paediatric eye care.

The hospital has invested in a modular operating theatre with a viewing gallery where relatives of a patient can observe an on-going procedure.

Jyotee Trivedy, the medical director in Nairobi said the facility will also focus on building awareness that will lead to better understanding of the importance of eye care.

Professor Amar Agarwal, chairman of the hospitals said the group’s transparency is best illustrated by the fact that it is the only eye care group with a viewing gallery from where surgery can be observed live.

Indian high commissioner to Kenya, Rahul Chhabra, said the facility’s opening, in Nairobi’s Westlands, comes as India echoes its commitment to partner in the industrial development of Kenya with one of the key focus areas being pharmaceuticals and health care.

“Health is a sector that is in line with Kenya’s big four social economic goals and I am happy that Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospital is already a live example of the value that deeper ties between Kenya and India can produce,’’ said Rahul Chhabra during the official opening of the facility at Goodman Tower.

Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital was started in 1957 in Chennai, India and has 75 units globally across 14 countries. The Nairobi unit is its 10th hospital in Africa after Ghana, Nigeria, Zambia, Mozambique, Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, Madagascar and Mauritius.