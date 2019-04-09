Drought to drag down Kenya's 2019 economic growth, World Bank says

Dry weather across much of Kenya is likely to curb its economic growth this year, the World Bank said on Tuesday, cutting its forecast to 5.7 per cent growth.

Kenya’s economy expanded by an estimated 5.8 per cent last year, the bank said in its latest report on the country, as the country recovered from a slowdown the year before caused by another drought and election jitters.

“The medium-term growth outlook is stable but recent threats of drought could drag down growth,” the World Bank said.

The latest forecast is down from a 5.8 per cent projection in October.

“Risks include drought conditions that could curtail agricultural output, especially if the country’s grain-growing counties are affected,” the bank said.

The so-called long rains season from March till May hasn’t started in most of the country. Agriculture accounts for close to a third of Kenya’s annual economic output.

If the government fails to meet its revenue collection targets, the economy could face more risk from macroeconomic instability, the bank said in the report.