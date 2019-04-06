iPay seeks developers to increase footprint

iPay, a leading payments gateway has launched an affiliates program to unlock Africa's Digital Payments market which remains largely untapped.

The firm’s managing director Philip Nyamwaya said despite making great strides in the recent past, Kenya’s e-commerce market is still in its early days.

"Compared to other markets, Kenya is leading the way in Africa's dash from cash, although, on many fronts, cash is unfortunately still king," he said.

There are about 45 million mobile money accounts in Kenya with deals worth Sh3.9 trillion settled by mobile phones this year according to the latest data from the Communications Authority of Kenya.

Nyamwaya, speaking at the launch of the iPay affiliates programme on Friday, said the firm was targeting web developers, merchants and digital marketers with clients who are selling online or in-store.

The program will see website designers and digital agencies who refer merchants to use iPay as one of their payment platforms share 5-10 per cent revenue with them for as long as the merchant uses iPay.

"The merchant can be online or have a physical store presence, this will be an added value to the web designer’s e-commerce product offering, even as we grow our transaction base," he said.