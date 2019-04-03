Pay television provider cuts subscription by half

It will now cost you only Sh749 for your monthly subscription to the Classic bouquet in StarTimes in a move to focus on only three key packages.

It has also added six more channels including National Geographic, entertainment channel E, ST Movies Plus, news channel Fox, Baby TV and Star Plus.

It initially cost Sh1499 on the Unique bouquet while the other two bouquets that will be available to StarTimes subscribers include Basic and Nyota retailing at Sh599 and Sh259. Customers will have the option to move from Unique to other packages.

StarTimes director of marketing Japhet Akhulia said the changes are expected to lead to a stronger subscriber offer in terms of price and content.

“We have made strategic improvements by adding six more channels key in extending value for money to our Classic bouquet subscribers,” he said yesterday.

The changes will also see terrestrial platform lower bouquet subscribers on Basic and Nyota bouquets enjoy access to the next higher bouquet for seven days upon subscribing for one month. With this, a subscriber’s first seven days will have access to the next higher bouquet at no extra cost.

Other StarTimes subscribers on satellite television platform have the option of Super retailing at Sh1,499, Smart option at Sh899 or Nova at Sh449 respectively.

“These strategic changes are mainly geared towards growing our subscriber retention, upgrading subscribers to higher bouquets as well as growing our numbers in our quest to enable more Kenyan households to access and enjoy digital television at the most affordable rates in the market,” added Mr. Akhulia.

Subscribers still have the choice to subscribe daily with a daily fee of Sh25 on Nyota bouquet, Sh60 on Basic bouquet or Sh85 on Classic bouquet.

Weekly charges on Nyota, Basic and Classic bouquets are Ksh 95, Ksh 220 or Ksh 340 respectively while monthly a service tailored towards enabling subscriber’s continuity in watching premium television content based on the amount they wish to spend at a particular time.