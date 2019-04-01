GOOD RESULTS

Unaitas profits up 26 per cent on increased loans

In Summary

•Interest income contributed 83 per cent of the Sacco's total income which grew to Sh1.8 billion during the review period

•The Sacco announced it plans to focus on expansion by opening up new branches in strategic locations.

Unaitas Sacco's Pioneer Plaza branch in Nakuru
Unaitas Sacco's Pioneer Plaza branch in Nakuru
Image: FILE

Unaitas Sacco reported a 26 per cent rise in net profit to Sh426 million for the year ending December 2018 driven by increased loan disbursement.

The sacco’s financial results show interest income contributed 83 per cent of total income which grew to Sh1.8 billion during the review period.

The loan book grew by 22 per cent backed by strong personalized marketing, relationship banking and upturn of the economy,” Unaitas Sacco chairman Joseph Kabugu said.

He said the key contributors to a larger loan book were the agribusiness value chain and SMEs.

Member deposits grew seven per cent to Sh7.5 billion while the sacco’s total operational costs grew 14 per cent to Sh1.5 billion. Total assets grew by eight per cent to Sh12.8 billion.

 

“Most of the capital expenditure was used in putting in place a core banking, automation, and a digital system, investments that are beginning to impact the business positively by cutting off recurrent expenditures,” Unaitas CEO Martin Muhoho said.

The Sacco announced it intends to focus on its expansion by opening up new branches in strategic locations to act as a hub for technology-based expansion.

“We have automated all the loan processing facilities and this will go a long way in streamlining our operations while reducing our day to day operation costs,” Muhoho said.

Don’t overtax Kenyans, Unaitas boss urges state

The new taxes introduced by the government will hurt the financial sector, Unaitas sacco CEO Tony Mwangi has said. He said the excise duty ...
Counties
6 months ago
by CYNTHIA ILAKO Business Writer
Kenya
01 April 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Pay suppliers their money, WB tells government
    3h ago Business

  2. Drought to drag down Kenya's economic growth
    6h ago Kenya

  3. StanChart sets aside Sh10 billion for innovation
    17h ago Kenya

  4. Imperial Bank Depositors want CBK to transparent on KCB’s ...
    17h ago Business

  5. Chinese firms in Kenya to train locals to take up senior ...
    17h ago Business

Latest Videos
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES